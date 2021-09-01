Cancel
Heath, OH

Heath Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Heath (OH) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HEATH, OH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bjItKMS00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then rain likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of light rain during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 57 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Friday has sun for Heath — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HEATH, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Heath. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

