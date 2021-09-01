Cancel
Southbridge, MA

Southbridge Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SOUTHBRIDGE, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdCMl_0bjItFwp00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Southbridge (MA) Weather Channel

Southbridge, MA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

