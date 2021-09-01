Cancel
Othello, WA

Othello Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Othello (WA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

OTHELLO, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bjItE4600

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Othello is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(OTHELLO, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Othello. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

