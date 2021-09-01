Cancel
Magnolia, DE

Magnolia Daily Weather Forecast

Magnolia (DE) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

MAGNOLIA, DE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bjIt2Yd00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Magnolia, DE
