3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Spring Lake
(SPRING LAKE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Spring Lake. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spring Lake:
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
