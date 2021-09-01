Cancel
Brownsville, TN

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Brownsville

Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Brownsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Brownsville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bjIsqzJ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel

Brownsville (TN) Weather Channel

Brownsville, TN
