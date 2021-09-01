Cancel
Ridgeland, SC

Tuesday rain in Ridgeland: Ideas to make the most of it

Ridgeland (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(RIDGELAND, SC) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Ridgeland, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ridgeland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bjIsgPH00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

