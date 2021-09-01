Daily Weather Forecast For Ellijay
ELLIJAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 67 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
