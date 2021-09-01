Cancel
Ellijay, GA

Daily Weather Forecast For Ellijay

Ellijay (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

ELLIJAY, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0bjIsYIL00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 75 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

