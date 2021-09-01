A rainy Tuesday in Sun City Center — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(SUN CITY CENTER, FL) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Sun City Center, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sun City Center:

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 75 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.