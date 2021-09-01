Cancel
Carthage, MS

Carthage Weather Forecast

Carthage (MS) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CARTHAGE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0bjIsSzz00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

