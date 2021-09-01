Cancel
Sorrento, FL

Daily Weather Forecast For Sorrento

Sorrento (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SORRENTO, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0bjIsQEX00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

