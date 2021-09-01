Cancel
Grand Junction, IA

Tuesday rain in Grand Junction: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Grand Junction News Watch
Grand Junction News Watch
 6 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, IA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Grand Junction Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Grand Junction:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bjIsJIg00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Grand Junction News Watch

Grand Junction News Watch

Grand Junction, IA
