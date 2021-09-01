Batesville Daily Weather Forecast
BATESVILLE, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
