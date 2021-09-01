Newsoms Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NEWSOMS, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 88 °F, low 68 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0