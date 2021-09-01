Cancel
Huntingtown, MD

Tuesday rain in Huntingtown: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Huntingtown (MD) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(HUNTINGTOWN, MD) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Huntingtown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Huntingtown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0bjIrfUL00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

