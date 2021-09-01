Cancel
Franklinton, LA

Tuesday rain in Franklinton: Ideas to make the most of it

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(FRANKLINTON, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Franklinton Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Franklinton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0bjIrR5300

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton (LA) Weather Channel

Franklinton, LA
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

