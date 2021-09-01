A rainy Tuesday in Okatie — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OKATIE, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Okatie Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Okatie:

Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, September 2 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.