Inman, SC

Inman Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Inman (SC) Weather Channel
Inman (SC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

INMAN, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bjIrOg600

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Inman (SC) Weather Channel

Inman, SC
