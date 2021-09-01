Gaston Weather Forecast
GASTON, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
