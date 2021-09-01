Cancel
District Heights, MD

District Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

District Heights (MD) Weather Channel
District Heights (MD) Weather Channel
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bjIrK9C00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

