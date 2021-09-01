District Heights Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
