Longs Weather Forecast
LONGS, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, September 2
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
