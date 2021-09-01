Cancel
Calabash, NC

Calabash Daily Weather Forecast

Calabash (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

CALABASH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bjIrFjZ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

