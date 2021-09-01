Cancel
Shepherdsville, KY

Weather Forecast For Shepherdsville

Posted by 
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
Shepherdsville (KY) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0bjIrEqq00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shepherdsville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

