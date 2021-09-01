Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jesup, GA

Weather Forecast For Jesup

Posted by 
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

JESUP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bjIr0Zv00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 71 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Jesup, GA
406
Followers
577
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jesup, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Jesup, GAPosted by
Jesup (GA) Weather Channel

Take advantage of Friday sun in Jesup

(JESUP, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Jesup. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy