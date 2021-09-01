Weather Forecast For Jesup
JESUP, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
