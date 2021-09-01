Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pembroke, NC

Pembroke Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel
Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

PEMBROKE, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bjIqvTM00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel

Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel

Pembroke, NC
211
Followers
577
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pembroke, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pembroke Weather Forecast#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Pembroke, NCPosted by
Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel

Pembroke is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(PEMBROKE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pembroke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Pembroke, NCPosted by
Pembroke (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(PEMBROKE, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Pembroke. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy