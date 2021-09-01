Cancel
Laurel, DE

A rainy Tuesday in Laurel — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Laurel (DE) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LAUREL, DE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Laurel Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurel:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0bjIqpB000

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

