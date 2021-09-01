Cancel
Henderson, NC

Henderson Weather Forecast

Henderson (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

HENDERSON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bjIqj7s00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

