Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raeford, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Raeford

Posted by 
Raeford (NC) Weather Channel
Raeford (NC) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

RAEFORD, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bjIqcwn00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Raeford (NC) Weather Channel

Raeford (NC) Weather Channel

Raeford, NC
389
Followers
560
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raeford, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy