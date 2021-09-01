Cancel
Long Beach, CA

Jump on Long Beach's rainy forecast today

Long Beach (CA) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(LONG BEACH, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Long Beach Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Long Beach:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGmr1_0bjIqb4400

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Isolated rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy Fog

    • High 75 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

