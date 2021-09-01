Cancel
Davenport, FL

Weather Forecast For Davenport

Davenport (FL) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

DAVENPORT, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bjIqaBL00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Davenport, FL
Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

