Weather Forecast For Davenport

DAVENPORT, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, September 2 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, September 3 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.