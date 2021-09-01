4-Day Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley
CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight
- High 75 °F, low 32 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Areas of frost during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 76 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Areas of frost during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 77 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Areas Of Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
