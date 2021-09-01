Cancel
Christmas Valley, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley

Christmas Valley News Alert
Christmas Valley News Alert
 6 days ago

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0bjIqYMl00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Areas of frost during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Areas of frost during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 82 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Christmas Valley News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

