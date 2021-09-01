4-Day Weather Forecast For Christmas Valley

CHRISTMAS VALLEY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Patchy smoke then haze during the day; while haze then patchy smoke overnight High 75 °F, low 32 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Areas of frost during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 76 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, September 2 Areas of frost during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 77 °F, low 37 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Areas Of Smoke High 82 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



