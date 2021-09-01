Cancel
Mount Vernon, IL

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

Mt Vernon Voice
 6 days ago

(MOUNT VERNON, IL.) Tuesday is set to be cloudy in Mount Vernon, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mount Vernon:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0bjIqWbJ00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Mt Vernon Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

