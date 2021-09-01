Daily Weather Forecast For Cheyenne Wells
CHEYENNE WELLS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Thursday, September 2
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
