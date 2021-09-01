Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polson, MT

Polson is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Polson Today
Polson Today
 6 days ago

(POLSON, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Polson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Polson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0bjIqUpr00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Polson Today

Polson Today

Polson, MT
37
Followers
180
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Polson Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Polson, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Mt#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy