Round Mountain Weather Forecast
ROUND MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
