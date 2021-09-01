Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pittsburgh

Posted by 
Pittsburgh Dispatch
Pittsburgh Dispatch
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0bjIqOmj00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

