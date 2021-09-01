Weather Forecast For Old Town
OLD TOWN, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
