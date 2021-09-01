Cancel
New York City, NY

New York Weather Forecast

New York Bulletin
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0bjIqGiv00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

