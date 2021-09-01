Big Bear Lake Weather Forecast
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
