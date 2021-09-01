Cancel
Fayette, AL

Fayette Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fayette News Beat
Fayette News Beat
 6 days ago

FAYETTE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bjIqBJI00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fayette News Beat

Fayette News Beat

Fayette, AL
ABOUT

With Fayette News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

