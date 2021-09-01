Cancel
Folkston, GA

Folkston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Folkston Today
 6 days ago

FOLKSTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0bjIq2S000

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

