Folkston Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FOLKSTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Thursday, September 2
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
