Mountain Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
