Berlin, NH

4-Day Weather Forecast For Berlin

Berlin Post
Berlin Post
 6 days ago

BERLIN, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPfjG_0bjIpp8n00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

