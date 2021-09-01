Cancel
Yreka, CA

Yreka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Yreka Times
Yreka Times
 6 days ago

YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bjIpkyO00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Patchy smoke during the day; while smoke overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 51 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 88 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 91 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Yreka Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

