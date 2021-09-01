Yreka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 31 Patchy smoke during the day; while smoke overnight High 85 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 88 °F, low 51 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Thursday, September 2 Areas Of Smoke High 88 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Friday, September 3 Areas Of Smoke High 91 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



