Yreka Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
YREKA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Patchy smoke during the day; while smoke overnight
- High 85 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Thursday, September 2
Areas Of Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
