Grand Forks, ND

East. Grand Forks Weather Forecast

Posted by 
East Grand Forks Dispatch
 6 days ago

EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0bjIpZDH00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

East Grand Forks Dispatch

East Grand Forks, MN
ABOUT

With East Grand Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

