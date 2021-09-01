East. Grand Forks Weather Forecast
EAST. GRAND FORKS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, September 2
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, September 3
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0