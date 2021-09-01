Hailey Weather Forecast
HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Areas Of Smoke then Haze
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, September 2
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Friday, September 3
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
