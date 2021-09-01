Cancel
Hailey, ID

Hailey Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hailey Times
Hailey Times
 6 days ago

HAILEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bjIpVgN00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Areas Of Smoke then Haze

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Hailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

