Conservatorship vs. Power of Attorney

Under certain circumstances individuals need to have decisions made for them. Sometimes that’s because the person is unavailable or incapacitated. Other times, the person is no longer competent to make their own choices, a situation that sometimes arises with an elderly parent. When this happens, the two most common solutions are the legal offices known as power of attorney and the conservatorship. With power of attorney, you voluntarily assign authority to a third party. You give it freely, define its boundaries and can revoke it at any time. A conservatorship is involuntary. It is assigned by the court, and you can only have it revoked through a formal hearing. Here’s how they work.