Weather Forecast For Park Rapids
PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, September 2
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, September 3
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0