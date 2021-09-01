Cancel
Park Rapids, MN

Weather Forecast For Park Rapids

Park Rapids Daily
 6 days ago

PARK RAPIDS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXhlO_0bjIpEvG00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Park Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

