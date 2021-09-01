Cancel
Vandalia, IL

Daily Weather Forecast For Vandalia

Vandalia News Watch
 6 days ago

VANDALIA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bjIp53y00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia News Watch

Vandalia, IL
With Vandalia News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

