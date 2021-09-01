Cancel
Camden, TN

Camden Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Camden Voice
Camden Voice
 6 days ago

CAMDEN, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OH2o2_0bjIopxk00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Thursday, September 2

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

